Poolbeg Pharma lands deal with AI firm to pinpoint effective virus drugs
US giant OneThree Biotech will lend Open Orphan spinout its state-of-the-art technology to accelerate treatment of severe respiratory infection RSV
Poolbeg Pharma, the infectious disease pharmaceutical company, has signed a deal with OneThree Biotech, a US artificial intelligence (AI) company, to identify new drug treatments for a contagious virus that affects 50 million people every year.
The company believes the deal will help rapidly identify new drugs and treatments for for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which it said should yield a significant amount of shareholder value. Under the terms of the deal, OneThree Biotech will use...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Jazz Pharmaceuticals wins approval for HSE reimbursement of cannabis-derived drug
The company acquired GW Pharma, the UK biopharma and producer of cannabis-derived Epidiolex, earlier this year
Belfast tech firm secures £225,000 research grant for anxiety and PTSD treatments
Neurovalens develops medical devices that deliver electrical stimulation to deep parts of the brain and nervous system
Inside story: How Chinese biopharma firm WuXi will target European market from its €1 billion Dundalk campus
In what marks a first major foreign direct investment by a Chinese multinational in this country, WuXi has built one of the largest biopharma campuses in the world where it plans to produce 50 million vaccine doses a year – the Business Post
‘I always had entrepreneurial ambitions and this was first-hand evidence of an unmet need’
Neuromod’s chief executive Dr Ross O’Neill says his company’s Lenire device, which aids tinnitus sufferers, can establish a sizeable market — particularly in the US among military veterans