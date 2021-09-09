Subscribe Today
PM Group reports 30% profits increase and announces 200 new jobs in Ireland

The project delivery firm said that pharmaceutical projects accounted for almost two-thirds of its overall revenue for 2020, which rose to almost €400 million

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
9th September, 2021
The group’s overall revenue rose to €398 million in 2020, up 16 per cent on the previous year. Picture: PM Group

PM Group, the Irish headquartered international project delivery company, reported operating profits of €34.8 million in 2020, an increase of 30 per cent on 2019, on foot of strong underlying fee income which was up by 9 per cent when compared to the previous year.

The group’s overall revenue rose to €398 million in 2020, up 16 per cent on the previous year. This figure includes pass through revenue, or instances in which the Group carries procurement and contract...

