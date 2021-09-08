Neuromod Devices to double Irish headcount within next year
The medtech company, which specialises in neuromodulation devices indicated for the treatment of tinnitus, said it hopes to roll out its product in European countries such as France, Spain and the Netherlands
Neuromod, the Irish medical devices company, will increase its employee headcount at its Dublin office to 100 within the next year as it further develops its telemedicine offering.
The company, which produces a neuromodulation device for the treatment of tinnitus called Lenire, serves its Ireland and UK markets from its office in Dublin 8 and also offers telemedicine consultations for its patients where they can learn about the device and discuss having it fitted.
Dr Ross O’Neill,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Chanelle founder invests €100k in Redesdale Group
Michael Burke has taken a stake in a firm that will seek to acquire or invest in early stage food and wellness businesses
Malin shareholders in line for windfall after €119 million cash boost
Dublin-based biotech investment fund said €45 million of the proceeds from the sale will be used to repay a European Investment Bank loan, with the remaining cash to be returned to shareholders later this year
Amryt seeks to have rare condition drug approved for payment
The Dublin company is in discussion with regulators in Britain and France to have metreleptin, a treatment for abnormal distribution of fat in the body, approved for payment reimbursement
Icon to restore staff pay as business recovers from virus
Clinical trials firm reported 10.8% drop in revenues for the three months to the end of June