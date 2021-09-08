Neuromod Devices to double Irish headcount within next year

Neuromod, the Irish medical devices company, will increase its employee headcount at its Dublin office to 100 within the next year as it further develops its telemedicine offering.

The company, which produces a neuromodulation device for the treatment of tinnitus called Lenire, serves its Ireland and UK markets from its office in Dublin 8 and also offers telemedicine consultations for its patients where they can learn about the device and discuss having it fitted.

Dr Ross O’Neill,...