Malin shareholders in line for windfall after €119 million cash boost
Dublin-based biotech investment fund said €45 million of the proceeds from the sale will be used to repay a European Investment Bank loan, with the remaining cash to be returned to shareholders later this year
Malin, the Dublin-based biotech investment fund, said it will return capital to shareholders in the second half of this year following the sale of its stake in a drug company for up to €119 million.
Kymab, a Cambridge-based company developing treatments for the immune system, is being acquired by drug giant Sanofi in a deal worth up to $1.45 billion. Malin owns about 10 per cent of Kymab and will receive $112 million (€92 million)...
