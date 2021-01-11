Subscribe Today
Malin shareholders in line for windfall after €119 million cash boost

Dublin-based biotech investment fund said €45 million of the proceeds from the sale will be used to repay a European Investment Bank loan, with the remaining cash to be returned to shareholders later this year

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
11th January, 2021
Shares in Malin climbed as much as 10 per cent in early trading on the Irish stock exchange this morning following news of the Kymab sale

Malin, the Dublin-based biotech investment fund, said it will return capital to shareholders in the second half of this year following the sale of its stake in a drug company for up to €119 million.

Kymab, a Cambridge-based company developing treatments for the immune system, is being acquired by drug giant Sanofi in a deal worth up to $1.45 billion. Malin owns about 10 per cent of Kymab and will receive $112 million (€92 million)...

