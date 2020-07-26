Icon to restore staff pay as business recovers from virus

Icon, the Dublin-headquartered clinical trials company, is to restore pay for staff as business recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, which employs 15,000 people, took an $18 million (€15.5 million) restructuring charge in the second quarter of the year as it cut costs to deal with Covid-19’s impact. As well as putting a freeze on hiring, the firm reduced contract employees and cut some staff salaries.

“These decisions were not taken lightly at that...