Subscribe Today
Log In

Pharma & Med Tech

Horizon Therapeutics to create 100 new jobs in Dublin

Nasdaq-listed biopharma company moved its legal headquarters to Ireland in a tax inversion in 2014

Charlie Taylor

 @chastaylor
9th May, 2022
Horizon Therapeutics to create 100 new jobs in Dublin
IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan, Michael Martin, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tim Walbert, chief executive and president of Horizon. Picture: Fennell Photography

Horizon Therapeutics has announced plans to create 100 new roles at its global headquarters in Dublin over the next 18 months.

The Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical company, which bought EirGen Pharma’s Co Waterford-based manufacturing plant in a $65 million (€61.6m) deal last year, is focused on medicines for rare and rheumatic diseases.

Headquartered in Dublin since 2014 when it moved its legal HQ to Ireland, the company was founded in the US in 2005. It employs 1,800...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Stephen Wann, chief executive, Zoan BioMed: the marine coral is grown at its facility on the shores of Lough Inagh. Picture: Bryan Meade

Zoan develops 3D-printed human bone grafts from locally grown coral

Pharma & Med Tech Charlie Taylor
Vincent Forde, founder and chief executive of Gasgon, which was last year named the overall winner of the InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness competition. Picture: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Irish medtech firm Gasgon fundraises €2.25m to solve IV infusion issues

Pharma & Med Tech Charlie Taylor
Peter Milner, founder, Renexxion: the Roscrea biopharma company has secured $100 million (€92.5 million) in funding as part of a move that will see it list on the US stock market within the coming months

Roscrea biopharma firm secures $100m investment ahead of plans for IPO

Pharma & Med Tech Charlie Taylor
Trinity Biotech is headquartered in Bray, Co Wicklow

South Korean company takes 30% stake in Trinity Biotech for $45m

Pharma & Med Tech Charlie Taylor

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1