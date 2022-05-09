Horizon Therapeutics to create 100 new jobs in Dublin

Horizon Therapeutics has announced plans to create 100 new roles at its global headquarters in Dublin over the next 18 months.

The Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical company, which bought EirGen Pharma’s Co Waterford-based manufacturing plant in a $65 million (€61.6m) deal last year, is focused on medicines for rare and rheumatic diseases.

Headquartered in Dublin since 2014 when it moved its legal HQ to Ireland, the company was founded in the US in 2005. It employs 1,800...