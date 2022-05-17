Galway medtech Vivasure closes first tranche of €52m fundraise
Unnamed lead investor has option to buy the company, which is seeking FDA approval for its patch-based medical devices
Galway-based medtech company Vivasure Medical has raised €22 million with the closure of the first tranche of a planned €52 million funding round with the unnamed lead investor having an option to buy the firm should certain milestones be achieved.
The Series D funding is to be used to support the push towards regulatory approval of a portfolio of absorbable, patch-based devices for procedures.
Founded in 2009, Vivasure has developed a synthetic polymer implant known...
