Galway medtech Vivasure closes first tranche of €52m fundraise

Galway-based medtech company Vivasure Medical has raised €22 million with the closure of the first tranche of a planned €52 million funding round with the unnamed lead investor having an option to buy the firm should certain milestones be achieved.

The Series D funding is to be used to support the push towards regulatory approval of a portfolio of absorbable, patch-based devices for procedures.

Founded in 2009, Vivasure has developed a synthetic polymer implant known...