Subscribe Today
Log In

Pharma & Med Tech

Galway medtech Vivasure closes first tranche of €52m fundraise

Unnamed lead investor has option to buy the company, which is seeking FDA approval for its patch-based medical devices

Charlie Taylor

 @chastaylor
17th May, 2022
Galway medtech Vivasure closes first tranche of €52m fundraise
Vivasure was founded in 2009

Galway-based medtech company Vivasure Medical has raised €22 million with the closure of the first tranche of a planned €52 million funding round with the unnamed lead investor having an option to buy the firm should certain milestones be achieved.

The Series D funding is to be used to support the push towards regulatory approval of a portfolio of absorbable, patch-based devices for procedures.

Founded in 2009, Vivasure has developed a synthetic polymer implant known...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan, Michael Martin, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tim Walbert, chief executive and president of Horizon. Picture: Fennell Photography

Horizon Therapeutics to create 100 new jobs in Dublin

Pharma & Med Tech Charlie Taylor
Stephen Wann, chief executive, Zoan BioMed: the marine coral is grown at its facility on the shores of Lough Inagh. Picture: Bryan Meade

Zoan develops 3D-printed human bone grafts from locally grown coral

Pharma & Med Tech Charlie Taylor
Vincent Forde, founder and chief executive of Gasgon, which was last year named the overall winner of the InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness competition. Picture: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Irish medtech firm Gasgon fundraises €2.25m to solve IV infusion issues

Pharma & Med Tech Charlie Taylor
Peter Milner, founder, Renexxion: the Roscrea biopharma company has secured $100 million (€92.5 million) in funding as part of a move that will see it list on the US stock market within the coming months

Roscrea biopharma firm secures $100m investment ahead of plans for IPO

Pharma & Med Tech Charlie Taylor

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1