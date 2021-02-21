Chanelle founder invests €100k in Redesdale Group

Michael Burke, the founder of Chanelle Pharmaceuticals, has joined veteran financier John Conroy’s Redesdale Group as a shareholder.

Set up by Conroy, the Merrion Capital founder, and formerly called Acton Health & Wellness Fund, Redesdale Group is expected to close an initial funding round in the region of €25 million later this quarter, sources familiar with the venture said.

Burke has invested in the region of €100,000 as part of his involvement in...