Belfast tech firm secures £225,000 research grant for anxiety and PTSD treatments
Neurovalens develops medical devices that deliver electrical stimulation to deep parts of the brain and nervous system
Neurovalens, a health tech start-up based in Belfast and San Diego, has secured £225,000 (€265,000) in additional funding for the development of treatments for anxiety, insomnia and PTSD using non-invasive neurostimulation.
The company’s medical devices deliver electrical stimulation to deep parts of the brain and nervous system in a bid to treat various neurological ailments without the need for implanted electrodes.
The new research and development grant was provided by Invest Northern Ireland....
