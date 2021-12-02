Belfast tech firm secures £225,000 research grant for anxiety and PTSD treatments

Neurovalens, a health tech start-up based in Belfast and San Diego, has secured £225,000 (€265,000) in additional funding for the development of treatments for anxiety, insomnia and PTSD using non-invasive neurostimulation.

The company’s medical devices deliver electrical stimulation to deep parts of the brain and nervous system in a bid to treat various neurological ailments without the need for implanted electrodes.

The new research and development grant was provided by Invest Northern Ireland....