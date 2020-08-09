Amryt seeks to have rare condition drug approved for payment

Amryt, the Dublin-based rare drug developer, is in talks with medicines regulators in Britain and other European countries to get its treatments approved for payment reimbursement.

Britain is one of the remaining large European markets where metreleptin, a treatment for lipodystrophy, is yet to be approved for payment following its launch last year. The medical condition involves an abnormal distribution of fat in the body.

Joe Wiley, Amryt's chief executive, said last week that it...