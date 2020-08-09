Sunday August 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Amryt seeks to have rare condition drug approved for payment

The Dublin company is in discussion with regulators in Britain and France to have metreleptin, a treatment for abnormal distribution of fat in the body, approved for payment reimbursement

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
9th August, 2020
Joe Wiley, Amryt's chief executive, said last week that it is in discussions with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence

Amryt, the Dublin-based rare drug developer, is in talks with medicines regulators in Britain and other European countries to get its treatments approved for payment reimbursement.

Britain is one of the remaining large European markets where metreleptin, a treatment for lipodystrophy, is yet to be approved for payment following its launch last year. The medical condition involves an abnormal distribution of fat in the body.

Joe Wiley, Amryt's chief executive, said last week that it...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Icon to restore staff pay as business recovers from virus

Clinical trials firm reported 10.8% drop in revenues for the three months to the end of June

Ian Guider | 2 weeks ago

Comment: Cutting-edge pharma research can bring investment to Ireland

We have the potential to become Europe’s go-to destination for the development of advanced therapy medicinal products

Piotr Kowalski | 2 months ago

Sandra Gannon: We must act now to stop medicines running out

The essential ingredients for common drugs are largely produced in the countries worst-hit by Covid-19. We could soon be facing shortages of antibiotics, paracetamol, statins and other medication

Sandra Gannon | 4 months ago