Subscribe Today
Log In

Pensions

Ticking timebomb: Can the Pensions Commission find the solutions to a problem the government may not want to solve?

How can we pay for the state pension, with a changing demographic making this more and more difficult? And should the pension itself be reduced, or raised? The Pension Committee’s conclusions on such explosive issues have now been pushed back to September

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
8th August, 2021
Ticking timebomb: Can the Pensions Commission find the solutions to a problem the government may not want to solve?
The Pensions Commission was set up last November with a very tight timeline to finish its work. Its final report was originally supposed to be delivered in June in line with the commitment in the programme for government, but the government decided to push that date back to July. Picture: Getty

A state body has been asking the government an uncomfortable question about something very few people are aware of.

The state pension is funded by Pay Related Social Insurance (PRSI) contributions, deducted from both workers and employers. But minutes of the meetings of the Pension Commission, set up to advise on the so-called pensions timebomb, show that it has been asking whether “the government, as employers, pay PRSI”.

The answer is that government...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Pensioners have been exempted from PRSI on the basis that they have made their social insurance contributions already throughout their working life. Picture: Getty

ESRI moots extending PRSI to pensioners

Pensions Michael Brennan 1 month ago
The Pensions Authority has told the government that the increase in supervision fees is necessary to comply with stricter EU pension monitoring rules

800k private pensioners face 42% hike in supervision fees under government proposal

Pensions Michael Brennan 5 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1