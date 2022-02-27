Subscribe Today
Log In

Pensions

Poll shows lack of support for pension rescue strategies

There appears to be little public enthusiasm for the Commission on Pensions’ strategies to defuse the ticking pensions timebomb

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
Michael Brennan - avatar

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
27th February, 2022
Poll shows lack of support for pension rescue strategies
When asked if they would support gradually increasing the state pension age of 66 to 67 by 2031, and then 68 by 2039, only 13 per cent of people said they fully supported such a move. Picture: Getty

There is little public support for the core proposals detailed by a commission to manage the country’s looming pensions time bomb, according to a new Business Post/Red C poll.

The Commission on Pensions was set up in 2020 to establish how to ensure the state pension system can be maintained in the future as more people live for longer and the population ages. On current projections, there will be a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘Whether we like it or not we either work for a few years longer or pay more tax and PRSI contributions. We may not like either hard choice, but we need to pick one.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ian Guider: Kicking the pensions can down the road won’t pay off

Pensions Ian Guider
Michael McGrath, the Public Expenditure and Reform Minister, is expected this week to be asked to approve the increase for a cohort of around 500 retirees. Picture: Barry Cronin

Group of retired state employees due for bumper pension increase due to high inflation

Pensions Daniel Murray
Tony Holohan, chief medical officer: the government must continue to rely on cold, hard science. Picture: RollingNews

Brian Keegan: the government should continue the Covid-19 habit of trusting experts when it comes to the retirement age debate

Pensions Brian Keegan
Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection: ‘I’m going to make it happen. That’s the most important thing. And it has to be attractive.’ Picture: RollingNews.ie

Auto-enrolment pension scheme set for end of 2023

Pensions Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1