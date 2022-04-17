Subscribe Today
Log In

Pensions

Pensions expert calls for auto-enrolment age and income cut-off to be lowered

Ray McKenna, partner at pension specialist Lockton, said current thresholds meant women in particular would miss out on help to save adequate retirement income

Ellie Donnelly

 @@ellied798
17th April, 2022
Pensions expert calls for auto-enrolment age and income cut-off to be lowered
Ray McKenna: ‘Setting the age at 23 will ensure many people miss out. People should be enrolled at 18 to establish the pensions savings habit as early as possible’

The income and age thresholds for the country’s auto-enrolment pension scheme should be lowered, an industry expert has said. The scheme, due to be rolled out from January 1 next year, is targeting the 725,000 workers in Ireland with no private pension.

Every worker from the age of 23 on a salary of over €20,000 will be automatically “opted-in” to the scheme, a method which has been found internationally to be more effective than asking...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The government is aiming to get 750,000 pension-less people to save for their retirement. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Workers can check out, but never leave: Can the government’s controversial plan defuse the pensions timebomb?

Pensions Michael Brennan
Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Social Protection, will pass legislation to require employers to ultimately contribute 6pc of workers earnings to their pension. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

Employers will be obliged to contribute to the pensions of 750,000 workers

Pensions Michael Brennan
When asked if they would support gradually increasing the state pension age of 66 to 67 by 2031, and then 68 by 2039, only 13 per cent of people said they fully supported such a move. Picture: Getty

Poll shows lack of support for pension rescue strategies

Pensions Daniel Murray
‘Whether we like it or not we either work for a few years longer or pay more tax and PRSI contributions. We may not like either hard choice, but we need to pick one.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ian Guider: Kicking the pensions can down the road won’t pay off

Pensions Ian Guider

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1