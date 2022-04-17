Pensions expert calls for auto-enrolment age and income cut-off to be lowered

The income and age thresholds for the country’s auto-enrolment pension scheme should be lowered, an industry expert has said. The scheme, due to be rolled out from January 1 next year, is targeting the 725,000 workers in Ireland with no private pension.

Every worker from the age of 23 on a salary of over €20,000 will be automatically “opted-in” to the scheme, a method which has been found internationally to be more effective than asking...