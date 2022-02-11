Subscribe Today
Ian Guider: Kicking the pensions can down the road won’t pay off

The short-term strategy of either avoiding or opposing changes to the pension age will leave citizens and the economy short of hundreds of billions of euro

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
11th February, 2022
Ian Guider: Kicking the pensions can down the road won’t pay off
‘Whether we like it or not we either work for a few years longer or pay more tax and PRSI contributions. We may not like either hard choice, but we need to pick one.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

The government’s financial package to combat soaring inflation, and the predictable response to it, are more signs that our political system is failing to understand and react to complex issues.

Something must indeed be done to help those worst affected by the rising cost of living, with the response targeting those on fixed incomes through social welfare, and also those on low pay. Instead, though, we get universal measures that will solve nothing...

