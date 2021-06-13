Subscribe Today
Log In

Pensions

ESRI moots extending PRSI to pensioners

Move suggested as number of pensioners increases to 150,000 and annual state pension bill rises to €8bn

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
13th June, 2021
ESRI moots extending PRSI to pensioners
Pensioners have been exempted from PRSI on the basis that they have made their social insurance contributions already throughout their working life. Picture: Getty

Pensioners could be charged PRSI on any income they make to help pay for the rising cost of the state pension, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has recommended.

Under the current rules, people who reach the pension age of 66 are exempt from paying any PRSI on their earnings for the rest of their lives.

However, the number of pensioners has increased by 150,000 in the past ten years, bringing the annual state pension...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Pensions Authority has told the government that the increase in supervision fees is necessary to comply with stricter EU pension monitoring rules

800k private pensioners face 42% hike in supervision fees under government proposal

Pensions Michael Brennan 3 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1