ESRI moots extending PRSI to pensioners

Pensioners could be charged PRSI on any income they make to help pay for the rising cost of the state pension, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has recommended.

Under the current rules, people who reach the pension age of 66 are exempt from paying any PRSI on their earnings for the rest of their lives.

However, the number of pensioners has increased by 150,000 in the past ten years, bringing the annual state pension...