Subscribe Today
Log In

Pensions

Employers will be obliged to contribute to the pensions of 750,000 workers

Workers earning between between €20,000 and €80,000 will be signed up under the state’s new opt-in scheme

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
29th March, 2022
Employers will be obliged to contribute to the pensions of 750,000 workers
Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Social Protection, will pass legislation to require employers to ultimately contribute 6pc of workers earnings to their pension. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

The new pension system is due to begin in January 2024, with all workers earning between €20,000 and €80,000 being automatically signed up if they don’t have an existing private pension.

Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Social Protection, said she would be passing legislation to require employers to ultimately contribute 6pc of workers earning to their pension.

“It will be mandatory for employers to deduct the contributions and also to make the contributions and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

When asked if they would support gradually increasing the state pension age of 66 to 67 by 2031, and then 68 by 2039, only 13 per cent of people said they fully supported such a move. Picture: Getty

Poll shows lack of support for pension rescue strategies

Pensions Daniel Murray
‘Whether we like it or not we either work for a few years longer or pay more tax and PRSI contributions. We may not like either hard choice, but we need to pick one.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ian Guider: Kicking the pensions can down the road won’t pay off

Pensions Ian Guider
Michael McGrath, the Public Expenditure and Reform Minister, is expected this week to be asked to approve the increase for a cohort of around 500 retirees. Picture: Barry Cronin

Group of retired state employees due for bumper pension increase due to high inflation

Pensions Daniel Murray
Tony Holohan, chief medical officer: the government must continue to rely on cold, hard science. Picture: RollingNews

Brian Keegan: the government should continue the Covid-19 habit of trusting experts when it comes to the retirement age debate

Pensions Brian Keegan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1