Employers will be obliged to contribute to the pensions of 750,000 workers

The new pension system is due to begin in January 2024, with all workers earning between €20,000 and €80,000 being automatically signed up if they don’t have an existing private pension.

Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Social Protection, said she would be passing legislation to require employers to ultimately contribute 6pc of workers earning to their pension.

“It will be mandatory for employers to deduct the contributions and also to make the contributions and...