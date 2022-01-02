Auto-enrolment pension scheme set for end of 2023

The roll out of a national auto-enrolment pension scheme is due to finally begin at the end of next year (2023) to target the 725,000 workers with no private pension.

Every worker on a salary of over €20,000 will be automatically “opted-in” to the pension scheme, which has been found internationally to be more effective than asking workers to sign up themselves.

It was supposed to be launched this year, but the rollout was delayed...