800k private pensioners face 42% hike in supervision fees under government proposal
Private pensions regulator has applied for its annual fee income to rise from €7m to €10m next year
Around 800,000 private pensioners are facing a 42 per cent hike in their supervision fees under new plans being considered by the government.
The Pensions Authority, which is in charge of regulating private pensions, has applied for its annual fee income to rise from €7 million to €10 million next year. The increased fees will be passed on by pension providers, meaning they will reduce the value of a person’s final retirement pension.
The fee...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team