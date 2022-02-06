Stormont elections loom as dispute over Northern Ireland protocol rumbles on
Retail group says there is no evidence to back the DUP’s claim that protocol is costing the Northern Ireland economy £850 million per year
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
Early Assembly elections in Northern Ireland remain a possibility, days after the resignation of Paul Givan of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) as first minister triggered a fresh political crisis.
The decision on whether or not to bring the election date forward from May rests with Brandon Lewis, the British secretary of state for Northern Ireland. Lewis described the DUP’s decision to resign the first minister position as “extremely disappointing”, and urged parties to maintain...
