Sinn Féin hopeful of becoming largest party with counting underway in NI elections
The SDLP face a tough battle amid a surge in support for Alliance candidates
Counting is underway in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections with Sinn Féin on course to take the largest number of seats at Stormont.
Turnout appeared to be down slightly on the 2017 figure of 64.8 per cent, though that may in part be down to increased voter registration off the back of a £100 pound retail voucher scheme to encourage voter registration and spending in the local economy after Covid-19.
Sinn Féin is still favourite...
Elaine Byrne: Change comes gradually, then suddenly to politics in Ireland
A historic, once-in-a-generation political upheaval is surely on the way in Northern Ireland. But will it survive it?
Deirdre Heenan: Clinging on to the North’s ‘two tribes’ system is undesirable and unsustainable
It may be time to accept that Northern Ireland’s current system of mandatory coalition is obsolete and outdated
Daniel Murray on the campaign trail: It’s make-or-break for unionism as Sinn Féin closes in on top prize
If the opinion polls are accurate, and Sinn Féin qualifies for the position of First Minister after the Northern Assembly elections, can the DUP be brought back to the table to form an executive?
Deirdre Heenan: Donaldson and the DUP persist in digging their own political grave
The party is painting the upcoming election as ‘a battle for Northern Ireland’, but its own strategy suggests a deep-seated desire for self-destruction