Sinn Féin hopeful of becoming largest party with counting underway in NI elections

Counting is underway in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections with Sinn Féin on course to take the largest number of seats at Stormont.

Turnout appeared to be down slightly on the 2017 figure of 64.8 per cent, though that may in part be down to increased voter registration off the back of a £100 pound retail voucher scheme to encourage voter registration and spending in the local economy after Covid-19.

Sinn Féin is still favourite...