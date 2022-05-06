Subscribe Today
Log In

Northern Ireland

Sinn Féin hopeful of becoming largest party with counting underway in NI elections

The SDLP face a tough battle amid a surge in support for Alliance candidates

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
6th May, 2022
Sinn Féin hopeful of becoming largest party with counting underway in NI elections
Votes are counted in Northern Ireland's Assembly Election at the Jordanstown count in Ulster University campus. Picture: Getty

Counting is underway in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections with Sinn Féin on course to take the largest number of seats at Stormont.

Turnout appeared to be down slightly on the 2017 figure of 64.8 per cent, though that may in part be down to increased voter registration off the back of a £100 pound retail voucher scheme to encourage voter registration and spending in the local economy after Covid-19.

Sinn Féin is still favourite...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and northern leader Michelle O’Neill with campaigners ahead of Thursday’s Northern Ireland Assembly elections. The election will probably result in Sinn Féin becoming the largest party in the North for the first time. Picture: Getty

Elaine Byrne: Change comes gradually, then suddenly to politics in Ireland

Northern Ireland Elaine Byrne
Parliament Buildings at Stormont. By any measure, the delivery record of the current Stormont regime is appalling and a story of abject failure. Picture: Getty

Deirdre Heenan: Clinging on to the North’s ‘two tribes’ system is undesirable and unsustainable

Northern Ireland Deirdre Heenan
Sinn Féin candidate Conor Murphy with James Short in Crossmaglen: ‘Even though Sinn Féin, and indeed the SDLP, have served as Deputy First Ministers to a unionist First Minister for the entirety of the Good Friday Agreement period, the DUP, UUP and TUV have not been able to declare if they will do the same.’ Picture: Pacemaker

Daniel Murray on the campaign trail: It’s make-or-break for unionism as Sinn Féin closes in on top prize

Northern Ireland Daniel Murray
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: has been accused of whipping up hysteria over the prospect of a united Ireland to scare people into voting for his beleaguered party. Picture: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Deirdre Heenan: Donaldson and the DUP persist in digging their own political grave

Northern Ireland Deirdre Heenan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1