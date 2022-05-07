Seismic shifts in North leave the big players at a crossroads
The DUP has softened its tone about having Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Féin as First Minister, but as the dust settles from Thursday’s vote, there is still considerable work to be done to form a new Executive at Stormont
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
“Which road will you take?” That is the question posed by a fiery preacher to a terrified young child in Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film about his childhood experiences at the begining of the Troubles in 1969.
The newly elected politicians in the Northern Assembly now have to decide which road they will take after an historic election campaign.
The DUP, the party founded by Ian Paisley sr, was full of fire...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Sinn Féin hopeful of becoming largest party with counting underway in NI elections
The SDLP face a tough battle amid a surge in support for Alliance candidates
Elaine Byrne: Change comes gradually, then suddenly to politics in Ireland
A historic, once-in-a-generation political upheaval is surely on the way in Northern Ireland. But will it survive it?
Deirdre Heenan: Clinging on to the North’s ‘two tribes’ system is undesirable and unsustainable
It may be time to accept that Northern Ireland’s current system of mandatory coalition is obsolete and outdated
Daniel Murray on the campaign trail: It’s make-or-break for unionism as Sinn Féin closes in on top prize
If the opinion polls are accurate, and Sinn Féin qualifies for the position of First Minister after the Northern Assembly elections, can the DUP be brought back to the table to form an executive?