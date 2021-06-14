Power Sharing in Northern Ireland may be on brink of collapse

Power sharing in Northern Ireland may be on the brink of collapse again, as the DUP has said it will accept “no conditions” for the nomination of its first minister, while Sinn Fein has indicated Irish language legislation as a red line for continuing power sharing.

Paul Frew, who was nominated as economy minister by new DUP leader Edwin Poots last week, told the Business Post that any conditionality to approving the DUP...