Power Sharing in Northern Ireland may be on brink of collapse
DUP will accept ‘no conditions’ for the nomination of first minister as Arlene Foster is poised to officially step down at lunchtime today
Power sharing in Northern Ireland may be on the brink of collapse again, as the DUP has said it will accept “no conditions” for the nomination of its first minister, while Sinn Fein has indicated Irish language legislation as a red line for continuing power sharing.
Paul Frew, who was nominated as economy minister by new DUP leader Edwin Poots last week, told the Business Post that any conditionality to approving the DUP...
Unionism in crisis with ructions over protocol and a divided DUP
The DUP is dialling up the rhetoric over the post-Brexit arrangement as it deals with a growing split within its ranks – and just as Boris Johnson comes under intense pressure from Joe Biden to make the protocol stick
The DUP’s improbable duo may not last too long
Edwin Poots, the new DUP party leader, does not want to be First Minister in the Assembly, and his nominee Paul Givan’s main qualification for the job would appear to be that he is a Poots sidekick of long standing
Givan is named as Northern Ireland’s new first minister
The longtime ally of DUP leader Edwin Poots will take up the role when Arlene Foster steps down later this week
MLA who cut funds for Irish tipped as next First Minister
The new DUP leader Edwin Poots may pick the former communities minister Paul Givan for the top post, having already turned it down himself