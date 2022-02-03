Subscribe Today
Paul Givan resigns as Northern Ireland first minister

Givan’s resignation a direct result of DUP’s concerns over the Northern Ireland protocol

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
3rd February, 2022
Paul Givan resigns as Northern Ireland first minister
Givan’s move comes following an order last night by Edwin Poots (R), the Agriculture Minister, to suspend all check on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Paul Givan has resigned as First Minister of the Stormont executive, sparking a fresh political crisis in Northern Ireland.

Givan said his resignation was down to the DUP’s concerns over the Northern Ireland protocol, which is the section of the UK’s Withdrawal Agreement from the EU that deals with the North. In an attempt to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, the protocol allowed the North to stay within the EU single...

