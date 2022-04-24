Michael Brennan on the campaign trail: Northern elections result to hinge on bread and butter issues

Adam Gannon, an SDLP candidate, is about to begin his canvassing tour of a village in Fermanagh when he gets a phone call about more of his posters being torn down.

The vandalism has been a feature of the current Northern Assembly election campaign, where voters will elect 90 new members to the Stormont parliament across 18 five-seater constituencies on May 5.

Gannon, a 27-year-old science teacher, said the number of posters being taken down was worse than...