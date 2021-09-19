Martin Mansergh: Higgins deserves respect for his brave and laudable decision
The President would be put in a false position if his presence at the partition commemoration in Armagh were interpreted as a gesture of approval by the Irish state
The decade of centenary commemorations has thus far enjoyed much public support, input and participation. Given the obvious sensitivity of some of the more contentious events, some controversy was virtually inevitable. It has mostly arisen when, in the name of peace and reconciliation, the boat has been pushed out too far without the necessary public support.
There have been two examples of this before now. One was the hastily put together proposal to officially commemorate...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Government fearful that Higgins controversy poses threat to relations with North
The President’s refusal to attend a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of partition has been described as a ‘hand grenade’ by one source within the coalition
Deirdre Heenan: Plenty of fury and bluster, but nothing new from Donaldson
The DUP leader’s call to bring down the North’s institutions over the Northern Ireland protocol looks like a desperate and not very credible threat to address dwindling support for his party
Donaldson threatens to collapse Stormont executive over NI protocol
The DUP leader also said his party would be withdrawing “immediately” from the North-South ministerial forums that were set up as part of the Good Friday Agreement
Deirdre Heenan: Donaldson leading from a distance rather than from the front
The DUP leader’s appointment as trade envoy to Cameroon is at odds with his declared intention to return to Stormont as soon as possible