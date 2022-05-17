Liz Truss sets out plans to override Northern Ireland Protocol
British Foreign Secretary tells House of Commons that UK government will proceed with a bill ‘consistent’ with obligations under international law and Good Friday Agreement
The British Foreign Secretary plans to unilaterally override the Northern Ireland Protocol through domestic legislation.
Liz Truss told members of the UK Parliament that her preference was to reach a “negotiated settlement” with the EU, yet she would “in parallel” be introducing domestic legislation in the coming weeks to ease trade tension between Northern Ireland and Britain, and to set up an alternative arbitration mechanism to the European Court of Justice for EU single market...
