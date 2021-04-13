Lewis claims EU is partly to blame for riots in the North
UK’s Secretary of State for Northern Ireland says the move to invoke Article 16 last January, which was quickly reversed, contributed to recent violence
The EU’s short-lived move to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol contributed to last week’s riots in the North, Brandon Lewis has claimed.
The comments by the UK’s Secretary of State for Northern Ireland came as he batted away calls in the House of Commons yesterday for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit Belfast and to meet with the Taoiseach and other political figures.
During an hour-long...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Former UVF member denies any paramilitary involvement in riots
PUP leader Billy Hutchinson claims rioters are not acting on behalf of paramilitary groups and that the police must be responsible for stopping violence
Deirdre Heenan: The DUP, not Brexit, has left angry loyalists in a tailspin
Thanks to a shameful and dangerous lack of political leadership, mistrust and division is rife in unionism – to everybody’s cost
Deirdre Heenan: The Sinn Féin funeral controversy won’t go away, and with good reason
The decision not to prosecute Sinn Féin members who breached Covid-19 restrictions at the funeral of republican Bobby Storey last summer has further fuelled public outrage
Deirdre Heenan: Sinn Féin granted a free run in the US by the complacency of its opponents
The party’s advertising blitz in the American media is part of an attempt to shape the narrative around a referendum on unity