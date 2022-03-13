Kevin Meagher: Why a united Ireland is closer than we think
The key elements necessary to justify a vote on the North’s constitutional future are likely to be in place within the next few years
The Northern assembly elections on May 5 will be significant for a number of reasons, not least of which will be the effect the results might have on the North’s constitutional future.
But just how, exactly, would a vote on that future come about? The Good Friday Agreement, the holy text relating to such matters, is a little sketchy.
The secretary of state for Northern Ireland can call a poll if “at any time”...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
John Walsh: Demand for removal of NI protocol is a battle unionists will not win
The EU is strong, Brexit is a disaster and most Northern young people are no longer identity voters: unionists need to wake up to these new realities
Deirdre Heenan: DUP has been broken by Brexit and is in danger of dying from discord
Festering wounds over leadership, increasing factionalism and a declining voter base suggests this is the beginning of the end for the DUP
John Walsh: Why we must avoid a border poll becoming Ireland’s Brexit
It is time the government started looking at what a united Ireland might entail, no matter how provocative that might be for unionists, because a vote for unity without adequate preparation could have serious consequences
Stormont elections loom as dispute over Northern Ireland protocol rumbles on
Retail group says there is no evidence to back the DUP’s claim that protocol is costing the Northern Ireland economy £850 million per year