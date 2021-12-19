Kelleher says FF must recommit to achieving unification of Ireland

Billy Kelleher, the Fianna Fáil MEP, has said his party needs to recommit to its long-standing policy of achieving a united Ireland.

Kelleher is planning to bring a motion to the Fianna Fáil ard fheis in the spring, which will ask members to back this as a policy commitment. He has said it would be “reckless” of the party to allow others become the prominent political force in actively advocating for such an...