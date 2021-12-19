Kelleher says FF must recommit to achieving unification of Ireland
The MEP has urged his party to move back to its republican roots, saying it is ‘reckless’ to allow others to take the lead on the issue
Billy Kelleher, the Fianna Fáil MEP, has said his party needs to recommit to its long-standing policy of achieving a united Ireland.
Kelleher is planning to bring a motion to the Fianna Fáil ard fheis in the spring, which will ask members to back this as a policy commitment. He has said it would be “reckless” of the party to allow others become the prominent political force in actively advocating for such an...
