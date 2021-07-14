Irish government opposes British plan for Troubles amnesty
Under the British proposals, a statute of limitations would end the involvement of the courts in all Troubles related activity, including criminal offences, civil actions and inquests in a move that would create an effective amnesty for security forces and paramilitaries
The Irish government has objected to British proposals for an amnesty on all Troubles related offences as part of a new plan to address the legacy of Northern Ireland’s past.
Micheál Martin said he did not believe in a general amnesty for “murders and other crimes”, while Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, said the British proposals did not deal appropriately with human rights obligations and the needs of victims and their...
