Northern Ireland

Irish government opposes British plan for Troubles amnesty

Under the British proposals, a statute of limitations would end the involvement of the courts in all Troubles related activity, including criminal offences, civil actions and inquests in a move that would create an effective amnesty for security forces and paramilitaries

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
14th July, 2021
Irish government opposes British plan for Troubles amnesty
Brandon Lewis, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, said that issues regarding justice for the Troubles were “complex and sensitive” and many cases remained “unresolved” 23 years after the Good Friday Agreement. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Irish government has objected to British proposals for an amnesty on all Troubles related offences as part of a new plan to address the legacy of Northern Ireland’s past.

Micheál Martin said he did not believe in a general amnesty for “murders and other crimes”, while Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, said the British proposals did not deal appropriately with human rights obligations and the needs of victims and their...

