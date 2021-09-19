Subscribe Today
Government fearful that Higgins controversy poses threat to relations with North

The President’s refusal to attend a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of partition has been described as a ‘hand grenade’ by one source within the coalition

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent
Michael Brennan - avatar

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor
19th September, 2021
Michael D Higgins: alerted Department of Foreign Affairs to his concerns months in advance. Picture: Tommy Clancy

The government is hoping that the controversy surrounding President Michael D Higgins’s refusal to attend a church service for the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland will abate in the coming weeks, due to the potential threat it poses to North-South relations.

It is understood there is some unease within the government about the potential damage that Higgins’s decision could have on relations with the unionist community at such a sensitive time for the...

