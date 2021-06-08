Givan is named as Northern Ireland’s new first minister
The longtime ally of DUP leader Edwin Poots will take up the role when Arlene Foster steps down later this week
Paul Givan has been named Northern Ireland’s first minister in waiting by Edwin Poots, the new leader of the DUP.
A longtime ally of Poots, the Lagan Valley MLA will take on the role when First Minister Arlene Foster steps down later this week following completion of her scheduled duties at a British-Irish Council meeting on Friday.
Ordinarily, the leader of the party and the top executive role go hand in hand, but...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
MLA who cut funds for Irish tipped as next First Minister
The new DUP leader Edwin Poots may pick the former communities minister Paul Givan for the top post, having already turned it down himself
Deirdre Heenan: Poots of derision as the DUP cannibalises itself with relish
The party’s new leader has endured a brutally tough start to his tenure, with resignations and walkouts the order of the day
Election of Poots as leader is the DUP’s ‘Jeremy Corbyn moment’
A well-placed source in the party claims its new leader could steer it towards a calamitous result in next year’s Assembly elections
Elaine Byrne: Ballymurphy shows us the power of the past can never be dismissed
Last week's verdict that the ten people killed by the British Army in August 1971 were innocent of wrongdoing was a reminder that in the North, some things just don’t go away