Givan is named as Northern Ireland’s new first minister

Paul Givan has been named Northern Ireland’s first minister in waiting by Edwin Poots, the new leader of the DUP.

A longtime ally of Poots, the Lagan Valley MLA will take on the role when First Minister Arlene Foster steps down later this week following completion of her scheduled duties at a British-Irish Council meeting on Friday.

Ordinarily, the leader of the party and the top executive role go hand in hand, but...