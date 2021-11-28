Subscribe Today
Northern Ireland

Exclusive Red C poll: A united Ireland, but at what cost?

The topic of potential Irish unity is currently at the forefront of national debate to a degree not witnessed in decades. A special 10-question Business Post/Red C survey takes a deep dive into attitudes to the national question among people in the South

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
28th November, 2021
11

The debate about the likelihood of a united Ireland has intensified over the past year, for a number of reasons.

The British government's decision to “get Brexit done” last January has destabilised politics on both sides of the Irish Sea. Sinn Féin is hoping to overtake the DUP as the largest party in next year’s Northern Assembly elections, which would intensify its “Time for Unity” campaign.

Meanwhile,...

Brexit and the Northern Ireland protocol have also pushed the agenda of the possible benefits of a united Ireland, but to what extent do the public really support the realities of what that might entail? Picture: RollingNews.ie

Dennis Hutchings: the former British soldier pictured at Belfast Crown Court earlier this month, died after being diagnosed with Covid during his trial for the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in 1974. Picture: Presseye

The UUP under leader Doug Beattie has been assiduously courting the middle ground. Picture: Getty

Britain\&#039;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his leader\&#039;s keynote speech during the Conservative Party conference at Manchester Central Convention Complex on October 6, 2021 in Manchester. Picture: Getty

