Elaine Byrne: Ballymurphy shows us the power of the past can never be dismissed

The past matters because the truth matters. After 50 years, the Northern Ireland coroner ruled last week that the ten people killed during a 1971 British army operation in Ballymurphy in west Belfast were “entirely innocent of any wrongdoing”.

Mrs Justice Siobhán Keegan said the ten were unarmed, innocent civilians who were “not acting in any way as a threat”. Nine were killed by soldiers from the Parachute Regiment, a regiment which used “unjustified force”...