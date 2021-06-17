Edwin Poots to stand down as DUP leader amid internal revolt
Party members told their leader, who had been in the role for less than three weeks, that they had lost confidence in him after a deal was reached over Irish language legislation
Edwin Poots has announced he is to resign as leader of the DUP less than five weeks after being elected to the post.
His announcement came at the end of a turbulent day for the party, as he appeared to ignore an internal party revolt over nominating a First Minister and continuing power-sharing. This came after Sinn Féin circumvented the Northern Executive and agreed a deal with the British government to introduce Irish language legislation...
