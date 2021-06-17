Subscribe Today
Log In

Northern Ireland

Edwin Poots to stand down as DUP leader amid internal revolt

Party members told their leader, who had been in the role for less than three weeks, that they had lost confidence in him after a deal was reached over Irish language legislation

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
17th June, 2021
Edwin Poots to stand down as DUP leader amid internal revolt
Edwin Poots said he had asked the DUP’s chairman to commence an electoral process within the party to allow for a new leader to be elected. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Edwin Poots has announced he is to resign as leader of the DUP less than five weeks after being elected to the post.

His announcement came at the end of a turbulent day for the party, as he appeared to ignore an internal party revolt over nominating a First Minister and continuing power-sharing. This came after Sinn Féin circumvented the Northern Executive and agreed a deal with the British government to introduce Irish language legislation...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paul Givan, left, is expected to be nominated as Northern Ireland first minister today while Edwin Poots, the DUP leader, will focus on ‘rebuilding’ the party while keeping his agriculture ministry. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Collapse of power-sharing agreement in Northern Ireland avoided

Northern Ireland Daniel Murray 14 hours ago
Arlene Foster will officially step down from her role as first minister at lunchtime today, starting a seven-day window within which a new first minister and deputy first minister must be approved to avoid early elections. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Power sharing in Northern Ireland may be on brink of collapse

Northern Ireland Daniel Murray 3 days ago
DUP leader Edwin Poots (right) during a press conference at Stormont with First Minister designate Paul Givan. Picture: PA

The DUP’s improbable duo may not last too long

Northern Ireland Deirdre Heenan 4 days ago
Edwin Poots at a press conference at Stormont. The new DUP leader announced his ministerial team last week. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Unionism in crisis with ructions over protocol and a divided DUP

Northern Ireland Daniel Murray 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1