Eastwood says Britain could hold snap border poll soon
The SDLP leader says the poll might opportunistically be staged while there is still a unionist majority in the North
The British government could decide to hold a snap border poll in the coming years while there is still a unionist majority in Northern Ireland to win it, the leader of the SDLP has said.
Calls for a referendum on Irish unity have been gathering pace in recent years, with the US-based lobby group Friends of Sinn Féin taking out half-page ads in the New York Times and Washington Post last week calling on the...
