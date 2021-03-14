Subscribe Today
Northern Ireland

Eastwood says Britain could hold snap border poll soon

The SDLP leader says the poll might opportunistically be staged while there is still a unionist majority in the North

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
14th March, 2021
Colum Eastwood, the SDLP leader said that while he expects a vote within the next ten years, nationalists and republicans need to be careful of it happening before they are ready

The British government could decide to hold a snap border poll in the coming years while there is still a unionist majority in Northern Ireland to win it, the leader of the SDLP has said.

Calls for a referendum on Irish unity have been gathering pace in recent years, with the US-based lobby group Friends of Sinn Féin taking out half-page ads in the New York Times and Washington Post last week calling on the...

