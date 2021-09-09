Donaldson threatens to collapse Stormont executive over NI protocol
The DUP leader also said his party would be withdrawing “immediately” from the North-South ministerial forums that were set up as part of the Good Friday Agreement
Jeffrey Donaldson has threatened to collapse the Stormont executive unless the Northern Ireland protocol in its current format is scrapped.
Speaking at the La Mon Hotel in Belfast on Thursday morning, the new DUP leader challenged EU and British officials to find a solution to the currently “unworkable” protocol “within weeks”, or the DUP would collapse power sharing and trigger new Assembly elections in the north.
“Let me be clear: if...
