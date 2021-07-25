Subscribe Today
Log In

Northern Ireland

Deirdre Heenan: The protocol is the only real option, despite Britain’s fantasy protests

In his latest objection to the Brexit workaround for Northern Ireland, Boris Johnson is struggling to come to terms with the hard divorce from the EU which he so relentlessly pursued

Deirdre Heenan
25th July, 2021
Deirdre Heenan: The protocol is the only real option, despite Britain’s fantasy protests
Boris Johnson: the British prime minister has stopped short of suspending parts of the Northern Ireland protocol but he and his government continue to rail against it. Picture: Getty

There was considerable media speculation last week that the British government was planning to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, which allows Britain or the EU to suspend part of the arrangements in extreme circumstances.

Boris Johnson may have stopped short of this dramatic step, but David Frost, his Brexit secretary, stated that it was clear that the “circumstances existed to justify the use of Article 16”, even if it was “not the right...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Brandon Lewis: the British government is proposing a truth recovery process and oral history project. Picture: Getty

Coveney appeals to British not to act unilaterally on amnesty

Northern Ireland Daniel Murray 1 week ago
The British government is playing to its home audience and the right-wing English press by giving assurances that no more soldiers will face criminal prosecutions. Picture: Photocall

Editorial: Amnesty for Troubles atrocities breaks international accords and puts peace process at risk

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
A firework display in Portadown on the Friday evening before the Twelfth of July. Picture: Pacemaker

John Walsh: Hardcore loyalists march to the beat of a different drum

Northern Ireland John Walsh 1 week ago
Brandon Lewis, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, said that issues regarding justice for the Troubles were “complex and sensitive” and many cases remained “unresolved” 23 years after the Good Friday Agreement. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Irish government opposes British plan for Troubles amnesty

Northern Ireland Daniel Murray 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1