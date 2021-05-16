Subscribe Today
Northern Ireland

Deirdre Heenan: The elevation of Poots risks tough times ahead for the DUP

Edwin Poots is caught between a rock and a hard place on the Northern Ireland protocol – and his party could find itself marginalised as a consequence

Deirdre Heenan
16th May, 2021
Deirdre Heenan: The elevation of Poots risks tough times ahead for the DUP
Edwin Poots, seen here with Ian Paisley jr outside Stormont, defeated Jeffrey Donaldson in the DUP leadership election by 19 votes to 17. Picture: PA

It is often said that he who wields the knife never wears the crown – but not in the case of the DUP leadership race. On Friday, Edwin Poots, the man widely believed to have been behind the heave against Arlene Foster, realised his lifelong ambition to become the leader of the party he joined at the age of 16.

In a body blow to the party establishment, he beat his rival Jeffrey Donaldson by 19...

