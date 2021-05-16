Deirdre Heenan: The elevation of Poots risks tough times ahead for the DUP

It is often said that he who wields the knife never wears the crown – but not in the case of the DUP leadership race. On Friday, Edwin Poots, the man widely believed to have been behind the heave against Arlene Foster, realised his lifelong ambition to become the leader of the party he joined at the age of 16.

In a body blow to the party establishment, he beat his rival Jeffrey Donaldson by 19...