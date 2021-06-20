Deirdre Heenan: Poots was the architect of his own downfall

Northern Ireland is no stranger to political drama. Instability, crisis, collapse and trench warfare have become part and parcel of the political landscape of power-sharing.

But rarely has there been a scene like the one which unfolded last Thursday and culminated in the resignation of Edwin Poots as leader of the DUP. The speed and nature of his undoing surprised even the most seasoned political commentators.

Less than a month after achieving his lifetime ambition...