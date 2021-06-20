Deirdre Heenan: Poots was the architect of his own downfall
From the brutal ousting of his predecessor to his bungling of the Irish language issue, Edwin Poots’s brief reign as DUP leader was a litany of blunders
Northern Ireland is no stranger to political drama. Instability, crisis, collapse and trench warfare have become part and parcel of the political landscape of power-sharing.
But rarely has there been a scene like the one which unfolded last Thursday and culminated in the resignation of Edwin Poots as leader of the DUP. The speed and nature of his undoing surprised even the most seasoned political commentators.
Less than a month after achieving his lifetime ambition...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Cathal Mac Coille: Political clumsiness aside, we need to talk about Irish unity
Leo Varadkar’s timing and motives are debatable, but his speech raises a topic that bears discussing without much more delay
Analysis: DUP turmoil heightens tensions in North over ‘unsustainable’ protocol
With the DUP in chaos after the forced resignation of its new leader, and Sinn Féin circumventing the Executive on the lrish language deal, as well as Leo Varadkar raising the prospect of a united Ireland, the political tectonic plates are beginning to shift on the future of Northern Ireland
The DUP risks becoming a bystander as the UK faces into an uncertain future
The DUP’s convulsions have less to do with outrage over language than with Brexit which it recklessly backed. The party may have to face the fact that its dominant role within unionism is coming to an end
Edwin Poots to stand down as DUP leader amid internal revolt
Party members told their leader, who had been in the role for less than three weeks, that they had lost confidence in him after a deal was reached over Irish language legislation