Northern Ireland

Deirdre Heenan: Plenty of fury and bluster, but nothing new from Donaldson

The DUP leader’s call to bring down the North’s institutions over the Northern Ireland protocol looks like a desperate and not very credible threat to address dwindling support for his party

Deirdre Heenan
12th September, 2021
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson is in a highly exposed position and he knows it, he has been pummelled for his handling of Brexit and blithely refuses to accept the consequences of his actions. Picture: Presseye

Last weekend, in his speech at the annual gathering of the British Irish Association in Oxford, David Frost, Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator, stated that his government would not “sweep away” the Northern Ireland protocol, despite DUP demands for its abolition.

Reiterating his call for radical changes to the trading arrangements, Frost stressed the need to find “a new balance” in EU/UK relations. He asserted that the public would not forgive either...

