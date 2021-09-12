Deirdre Heenan: Plenty of fury and bluster, but nothing new from Donaldson
The DUP leader’s call to bring down the North’s institutions over the Northern Ireland protocol looks like a desperate and not very credible threat to address dwindling support for his party
Last weekend, in his speech at the annual gathering of the British Irish Association in Oxford, David Frost, Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator, stated that his government would not “sweep away” the Northern Ireland protocol, despite DUP demands for its abolition.
Reiterating his call for radical changes to the trading arrangements, Frost stressed the need to find “a new balance” in EU/UK relations. He asserted that the public would not forgive either...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Donaldson threatens to collapse Stormont executive over NI protocol
The DUP leader also said his party would be withdrawing “immediately” from the North-South ministerial forums that were set up as part of the Good Friday Agreement
Deirdre Heenan: Donaldson leading from a distance rather than from the front
The DUP leader’s appointment as trade envoy to Cameroon is at odds with his declared intention to return to Stormont as soon as possible
Deirdre Heenan: ‘Ordinary soldier’ Beattie must lead UUP into battle with DUP
The new Ulster Unionist Party leader needs to carve out a position that is more than DUP-lite for the party to have relevance
Deirdre Heenan: The protocol is the only real option, despite Britain’s fantasy protests
In his latest objection to the Brexit workaround for Northern Ireland, Boris Johnson is struggling to come to terms with the hard divorce from the EU which he so relentlessly pursued