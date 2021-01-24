Deirdre Heenan: Has the British establishment already jettisoned the North?
Unusually frank statements by the former chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne reveal how many senior British public figures see the North as irrelevant and reunification as inevitable
There is something particularly intriguing about the analysis of former senior politicians who have left public life and feel free to speak candidly on the issues of the day. Their assessments often provide both compelling insights and uncomfortable truths.
Last week’s commentary on the future of Britain by George Osborne, a former British chancellor of the exchequer and now editor of the London Evening Standard, is a case in point. His venture back into the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team