Northern Ireland

Deirdre Heenan: Has the British establishment already jettisoned the North?

Unusually frank statements by the former chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne reveal how many senior British public figures see the North as irrelevant and reunification as inevitable

Deirdre Heenan
24th January, 2021
The DUP’s support of Brexit has been a monumental miscalculation and it is abundantly clear that the British government is not to be trusted to prioritise their interests.

There is something particularly intriguing about the analysis of former senior politicians who have left public life and feel free to speak candidly on the issues of the day. Their assessments often provide both compelling insights and uncomfortable truths.

Last week’s commentary on the future of Britain by George Osborne, a former British chancellor of the exchequer and now editor of the London Evening Standard, is a case in point. His venture back into the...

