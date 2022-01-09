Subscribe Today
Log In

Northern Ireland

Deirdre Heenan: DUP welcomes in the new year proudly parading its dysfunction

The Democratic Unionist Party’s recent remarks on the NI protocol show them to be as ill-judged and divorced from reality as ever

Deirdre Heenan
9th January, 2022
Deirdre Heenan: DUP welcomes in the new year proudly parading its dysfunction
Jeffrey Donaldson: the DUP party leader has failed to improve his party’s position after six months in the job. Picture: Press Eye

We are only a week into the new year, but it is already clear that political debate in the North in 2022 will continue to be dominated by the seemingly intractable issue of the protocol. Any faint hopes that the Christmas break would provide the opportunity for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to reconcile its bluster with reality have quickly evaporated.

On his first day back at his desk, Paul Givan, the DUP first minister, said...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

While Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald proclaim the party’s pro-choice credentials, its actions in the Assembly have dismayed women’s rights activists. Picture: Getty

Deirdre Heenan: Sinn Féin’s days of getting away with doublespeak are numbered

Northern Ireland Deirdre Heenan
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: has threatened to collapse Stormont unless the Northern Ireland protocol is scrapped. Picture: Liam McBurney

John Walsh: Desperate Donaldson backs himself into a corner on NI protocol

Northern Ireland John Walsh
Billy Kelleher: the Fianna Fáil MEP’s united Ireland motion was inspired by an interview with Arlene Foster

Kelleher says FF must recommit to achieving unification of Ireland

Northern Ireland Michael Brennan
Gerry Adams has always walked a tightrope where he simultaneously spoke to different audiences while delivering different messages. Picture: PA

Elaine Byrne: The master communicator of Sinn Féin hasn’t gone away, you know

Northern Ireland Elaine Byrne

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1