Deirdre Heenan: DUP welcomes in the new year proudly parading its dysfunction

We are only a week into the new year, but it is already clear that political debate in the North in 2022 will continue to be dominated by the seemingly intractable issue of the protocol. Any faint hopes that the Christmas break would provide the opportunity for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to reconcile its bluster with reality have quickly evaporated.

On his first day back at his desk, Paul Givan, the DUP first minister, said...