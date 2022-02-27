Subscribe Today
Log In

Northern Ireland

Deirdre Heenan: DUP has been broken by Brexit and is in danger of dying from discord

Festering wounds over leadership, increasing factionalism and a declining voter base suggests this is the beginning of the end for the DUP

Deirdre Heenan
27th February, 2022
Deirdre Heenan: DUP has been broken by Brexit and is in danger of dying from discord
Veteran DUP politician Sammy Wilson was jeered by a crowd at Markethill in Co Armagh earlier this month who blamed him and his party for the NI protocol. Picture: PressEye

Jim Allister, the leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) party in the North, was recently forced to intervene to stop the crowd at an anti-Northern Ireland protocol rally in Markethill in Co Armagh from booing, jeering and heckling Sammy Wilson, the veteran DUP politician.

Cries of “traitor” and other insults drowned out Wilson’s speech as the TUV’s supporters loudly made their feelings known. There was no appetite to listen to Wilson’s attempts to divest...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sinn Féin activists call for a border poll at Stormont: other steps should be looked at before a referendum on a united Ireland is held. Picture: Getty

John Walsh: Why we must avoid a border poll becoming Ireland’s Brexit

Northern Ireland John Walsh
Jeffrey Donaldson: the DUP leader delivers a speech in Belfast following the resignation of Paul Givan, first minister of the Stormont Assembly. Picture: Press Eye

Stormont elections loom as dispute over Northern Ireland protocol rumbles on

Northern Ireland Daniel Murray
Paul Givan announced his resignation last week as the first minister of the Northern Ireland Assembly. Picture: Pacemaker

Deirdre Heenan: DUP’s increasingly desperate behaviour has all the signs of a party looking at the political wilderness

Northern Ireland Deirdre Heenan
Givan’s move comes following an order last night by Edwin Poots (R), the Agriculture Minister, to suspend all check on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Paul Givan resigns as Northern Ireland first minister

Northern Ireland Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1