Deirdre Heenan: DUP has been broken by Brexit and is in danger of dying from discord

Jim Allister, the leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) party in the North, was recently forced to intervene to stop the crowd at an anti-Northern Ireland protocol rally in Markethill in Co Armagh from booing, jeering and heckling Sammy Wilson, the veteran DUP politician.

Cries of “traitor” and other insults drowned out Wilson’s speech as the TUV’s supporters loudly made their feelings known. There was no appetite to listen to Wilson’s attempts to divest...