Deirdre Heenan: DUP has been broken by Brexit and is in danger of dying from discord
Festering wounds over leadership, increasing factionalism and a declining voter base suggests this is the beginning of the end for the DUP
Jim Allister, the leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) party in the North, was recently forced to intervene to stop the crowd at an anti-Northern Ireland protocol rally in Markethill in Co Armagh from booing, jeering and heckling Sammy Wilson, the veteran DUP politician.
Cries of “traitor” and other insults drowned out Wilson’s speech as the TUV’s supporters loudly made their feelings known. There was no appetite to listen to Wilson’s attempts to divest...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
John Walsh: Why we must avoid a border poll becoming Ireland’s Brexit
It is time the government started looking at what a united Ireland might entail, no matter how provocative that might be for unionists, because a vote for unity without adequate preparation could have serious consequences
Stormont elections loom as dispute over Northern Ireland protocol rumbles on
Retail group says there is no evidence to back the DUP’s claim that protocol is costing the Northern Ireland economy £850 million per year
Deirdre Heenan: DUP’s increasingly desperate behaviour has all the signs of a party looking at the political wilderness
The DUP’s decision to dissolve the executive is an act of narrow, naked self-interest, which is unlikely to rescue it or return it to its former dominant position
Paul Givan resigns as Northern Ireland first minister
Givan’s resignation a direct result of DUP’s concerns over the Northern Ireland protocol