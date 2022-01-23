Deirdre Heenan: Double-jobbing rule change fiasco results in ‘Jeffreymandering’ disaster
A bungled attempt to hand the DUP an electoral advantage by rewriting parliamentary procedures has completely backfired
It would be difficult to imagine a more embarrassing end to the tawdry attempt to re-introduce double-jobbing for politicians in the North than the one we saw last week.
An amendment which was due to be debated in the British House of Lords on Wednesday would, if successful, have allowed MPs to retain their seats in Westminster while simultaneously sitting in the Northern Ireland Assembly.
In the face of extreme outrage, coupled with the prospect...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Deirdre Heenan: DUP welcomes in the new year proudly parading its dysfunction
The Democratic Unionist Party’s recent remarks on the NI protocol show them to be as ill-judged and divorced from reality as ever
Deirdre Heenan: Sinn Féin’s days of getting away with doublespeak are numbered
Such things were tolerated from an opposition party, but if it wishes to wield power, it will have to make up its mind on crucial issues such as abortion rights
John Walsh: Desperate Donaldson backs himself into a corner on NI protocol
If the DUP leader were to collapse Stormont, it would be an act of staggering folly, ensuring the North suffers the full economic hit of Brexit
Kelleher says FF must recommit to achieving unification of Ireland
The MEP has urged his party to move back to its republican roots, saying it is ‘reckless’ to allow others to take the lead on the issue