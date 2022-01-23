Subscribe Today
Log In

Northern Ireland

Deirdre Heenan: Double-jobbing rule change fiasco results in ‘Jeffreymandering’ disaster

A bungled attempt to hand the DUP an electoral advantage by rewriting parliamentary procedures has completely backfired

Deirdre Heenan
23rd January, 2022
Deirdre Heenan: Double-jobbing rule change fiasco results in ‘Jeffreymandering’ disaster
Jeffrey Donaldson has again demonstrated how out of step he is with local public and political opinion. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty

It would be difficult to imagine a more embarrassing end to the tawdry attempt to re-introduce double-jobbing for politicians in the North than the one we saw last week.

An amendment which was due to be debated in the British House of Lords on Wednesday would, if successful, have allowed MPs to retain their seats in Westminster while simultaneously sitting in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

In the face of extreme outrage, coupled with the prospect...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Jeffrey Donaldson: the DUP party leader has failed to improve his party’s position after six months in the job. Picture: Press Eye

Deirdre Heenan: DUP welcomes in the new year proudly parading its dysfunction

Northern Ireland Deirdre Heenan
While Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald proclaim the party’s pro-choice credentials, its actions in the Assembly have dismayed women’s rights activists. Picture: Getty

Deirdre Heenan: Sinn Féin’s days of getting away with doublespeak are numbered

Northern Ireland Deirdre Heenan
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: has threatened to collapse Stormont unless the Northern Ireland protocol is scrapped. Picture: Liam McBurney

John Walsh: Desperate Donaldson backs himself into a corner on NI protocol

Northern Ireland John Walsh
Billy Kelleher: the Fianna Fáil MEP’s united Ireland motion was inspired by an interview with Arlene Foster

Kelleher says FF must recommit to achieving unification of Ireland

Northern Ireland Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1