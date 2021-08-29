Subscribe Today
Log In

Northern Ireland

Deirdre Heenan: Donaldson leading from a distance rather than from the front

The DUP leader’s appointment as trade envoy to Cameroon is at odds with his declared intention to return to Stormont as soon as possible

Deirdre Heenan
29th August, 2021
Deirdre Heenan: Donaldson leading from a distance rather than from the front
Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the DUP: what message does expanding his duties for the British government send to the people of Northern Ireland? Picture: Getty

One might have assumed that the top priority for Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), would be to get back to Stormont as soon as possible and stamp his imprimatur on his beleaguered party. Leading from London is far from ideal.

Given the unenviable challenges faced by Donaldson, the revelation last week that he had accepted an appointment as UK trade envoy to Cameroon was greeted with some surprise. What, if...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Doug Beattie, the new leader of the Ulster Unionist Party. Picture: Pacemaker

Deirdre Heenan: ‘Ordinary soldier’ Beattie must lead UUP into battle with DUP

Northern Ireland Deirdre Heenan 3 weeks ago
Boris Johnson: the British prime minister has stopped short of suspending parts of the Northern Ireland protocol but he and his government continue to rail against it. Picture: Getty

Deirdre Heenan: The protocol is the only real option, despite Britain’s fantasy protests

Northern Ireland Deirdre Heenan 1 month ago
Brandon Lewis: the British government is proposing a truth recovery process and oral history project. Picture: Getty

Coveney appeals to British not to act unilaterally on amnesty

Northern Ireland Daniel Murray 1 month ago
The British government is playing to its home audience and the right-wing English press by giving assurances that no more soldiers will face criminal prosecutions. Picture: Photocall

Editorial: Amnesty for Troubles atrocities breaks international accords and puts peace process at risk

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1