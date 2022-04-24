Subscribe Today
Log In

Northern Ireland

Deirdre Heenan: Donaldson and the DUP persist in digging their own political grave

The party is painting the upcoming election as ‘a battle for Northern Ireland’, but its own strategy suggests a deep-seated desire for self-destruction

Deirdre Heenan
24th April, 2022
Deirdre Heenan: Donaldson and the DUP persist in digging their own political grave
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: has been accused of whipping up hysteria over the prospect of a united Ireland to scare people into voting for his beleaguered party. Picture: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Elections in Northern Ireland are usually high-octane affairs, typically billed as ground-breaking, or momentous. The ocean of cynicism that surrounds the North’s political system means that large swathes of the electorate are reluctant to buy into these dramatics. Isn’t this just another routine poll in a small, hapless, devolved power-sharing legislature? Hardly earth-shattering. We go through this pantomime every time we cast our vote.

You do not have to be very...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

SDLP candidate Adam Gannon out canvassing ahead of the Assembly election on May 5: ‘I can count in single figures the number of times I’ve been asked about the protocol in the past few months, and I’ve spoken to thousands of people’. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Michael Brennan on the campaign trail: Northern elections result to hinge on bread and butter issues

Northern Ireland Michael Brennan
A loyalist anti-Irish sea border poster near the entrance to Larne harbour: the election in Northern Ireland on May 5 is likely to position Sinn Féin as the largest party in Stormont. Picture: Getty

John Walsh: It is in all our interests for South to pay closer attention to events in the North

Northern Ireland John Walsh
Doug Beattie: the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party has taken the flak, but it will all be for nothing if he can’t challenge the self-appointed gatekeepers of unionism at the polls. Picture: Press Eye

Deirdre Heenan: Beattie turns his back on extremists, but it may be too little too late for this election

Northern Ireland Deirdre Heenan
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, senator George Mitchell and British prime minister Tony Blair after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, which is a little sketchy on the details of how and when a poll on unity might be called. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Kevin Meagher: Why a united Ireland is closer than we think

Northern Ireland Kevin Meagher

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1