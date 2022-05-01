Deirdre Heenan: Clinging on to the North’s ‘two tribes’ system is undesirable and unsustainable

One of the few things on which there is agreement in the North is that there will be a period of renegotiations between the political parties after the forthcoming Assembly elections on Thursday.

Since 1998, a pattern has emerged of a Stormont crisis: intensive multi-party talks facilitated by the British and Irish governments, deadlines, false dawns and eventually an agreed new plan. A by now predictable charade.

“Blueprints” for the future have included the St Andrew’s...