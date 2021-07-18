Subscribe Today
Coveney appeals to British not to act unilaterally on amnesty

Anglo-Irish relations under increased strain over British government’s plan to end prosecutions for crimes related to the Troubles in Northern Ireland

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
Michael Brennan - avatar

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
18th July, 2021
Coveney appeals to British not to act unilaterally on amnesty
Brandon Lewis: the British government is proposing a truth recovery process and oral history project. Picture: Getty

The government is concerned about the latest deterioration in Anglo-Irish relations caused by the British government’s plan to end prosecutions for crimes related to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, has reiterated the Irish government’s position that any unilateral action on this issue would be in contravention of the Stormont House Agreement.

But there is deep concern in the government about the approach being taken...

