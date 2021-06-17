Subscribe Today
Log In

Northern Ireland

Collapse of power-sharing agreement in Northern Ireland avoided

British government agrees to legislate on Irish language if Stormont fails to do so

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
17th June, 2021
Collapse of power-sharing agreement in Northern Ireland avoided
Paul Givan, left, is expected to be nominated as Northern Ireland first minister today while Edwin Poots, the DUP leader, will focus on ‘rebuilding’ the party while keeping his agriculture ministry. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

A potential collapse of power-sharing in Northern Ireland has been avoided after the British government last night agreed to legislate on the Irish language if Stormont fails to do so.

The deal, struck late on Wednesday night between Sinn Féin and the British government, clears the way for the nomination of first minister Paul Givan by the DUP and and deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill by Sinn Fein later today.

Givan...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Arlene Foster will officially step down from her role as first minister at lunchtime today, starting a seven-day window within which a new first minister and deputy first minister must be approved to avoid early elections. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Power sharing in Northern Ireland may be on brink of collapse

Northern Ireland Daniel Murray 3 days ago
DUP leader Edwin Poots (right) during a press conference at Stormont with First Minister designate Paul Givan. Picture: PA

The DUP’s improbable duo may not last too long

Northern Ireland Deirdre Heenan 4 days ago
Edwin Poots at a press conference at Stormont. The new DUP leader announced his ministerial team last week. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Unionism in crisis with ructions over protocol and a divided DUP

Northern Ireland Daniel Murray 4 days ago
Paul Givan’s decision to cut funding to Irish language programmes in 2016 when he was serving as Minister for Communities means he will be viewed as difficult to work with by many in Sinn Féin. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty Images

Givan is named as Northern Ireland’s new first minister

Northern Ireland Daniel Murray 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1