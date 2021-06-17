Collapse of power-sharing agreement in Northern Ireland avoided

A potential collapse of power-sharing in Northern Ireland has been avoided after the British government last night agreed to legislate on the Irish language if Stormont fails to do so.

The deal, struck late on Wednesday night between Sinn Féin and the British government, clears the way for the nomination of first minister Paul Givan by the DUP and and deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill by Sinn Fein later today.

Givan...